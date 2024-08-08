Photos

The Romero family constitution ceremonial signing

LOOK: Businessman-turned-diplomat Dr. Reghis M. Romero II, the founding chairman of RMR Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries—RIl Builders, Inc., Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc., PhilEcology Systems Corp., R Land Development Inc., and Harbour Centre Port and Development Inc.—instituted a historic move to ensure the conglomerate lasts for generations on Thursday, 8th August 2024.