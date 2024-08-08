The Romero family constitution ceremonial signing

LOOK: Businessman-turned-diplomat Dr. Reghis M. Romero II, the founding chairman of RMR Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries—RIl Builders, Inc., Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc., PhilEcology Systems Corp., R Land Development Inc., and Harbour Centre Port and Development Inc.—instituted a historic move to ensure the conglomerate lasts for generations on Thursday, 8th August 2024.
Constituting the Romero Family as signatories of the Constitution are Ar. Nathaniel L. Romero, Reghis Christian Romero IV, Reginald Romero, Regina Therese Romero-Lava, Cirstin Brittniann Romero-Tanbonliong, and Dr. Chanel Alexandra Romero-Laxamana. | via Larry Cruz