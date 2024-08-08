SMS scam prevention project launched at PUP

Global TrustTech company Gogolook has recently shown support for Scam Watch Pilipinas's newly launched volunteer watcher program at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines - Manila in Sta. Mesa.

Mel Migriño, Gogolook Southeast Asia Regional Director and Philippines Country Representative and the Founder and President of the Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP), highlighted the program as a significant step forward in the fight against online scams.

“This volunteer watcher initiative perfectly aligns with Whoscall's mission to combat online scams, particularly SMS scams and phishing, and represents a proactive approach to safeguarding the public from these threats. We look forward to expanding this campaign to various academic institutions in the country enabling the students and school administration and their families to be digitally safe while using online facilities and platforms.” Migriño said.

Developed by Gogolook, Whoscall is an anti-scam application that identifies unknown calls in real-time and filters out spam calls using its artificial intelligence (AI)- powered system and extensive database.

The volunteer watcher initiative, spearheaded by Scam Watch Pilipinas, encourages vigilance against online scams. The goal is for at least one family member to be knowledgeable about these threats to safeguard the entire family.

The program was launched on Thursday in front of over 120 journalism students in PUP.

In her presentation, “Looking through the Lens of Scams and Fraud,” Migriño cited in detail the tactics that scammers use, the most common scams in the Philippines, and the possible risks that victims may encounter once they fall victim to scams.

Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-founder and Co-Lead Convenor Jocel De Guzman expressed gratitude to Gogolook for its unwavering support, emphasizing that Scam Watch Pilipinas and Gogolook share a single objective: to combat online scams.

"I'm delighted with Gogolook’s support for this project, knowing that we are on the same page in fighting these online scams," De Guzman said.

Representatives from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Journalism Studies Association of the Philippines (JSAP) were also at the event.