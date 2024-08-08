SM Foundation gets new mobile clinic

SM Foundation has added a new mobile clinic to its fleet, enhancing its capacity to provide medical and dental services to vulnerable communities and support disaster relief efforts.

This addition brings the total number of mobile clinics operated by the foundation to six, boosting the foundation’s medical missions.

The latest mobile clinic features several innovations designed to enhance patient care and comply with updated Department of Health and Food and Drug Administration regulations.

These include a more durable and versatile canopy system, increased interior space and specialized equipment areas.

SM Foundation’s mobile clinic also features an ECG room with an oxygen tank for emergencies and additional storage, and an X-ray room divided into three sections: a RadTech working station, an X-ray exposure area, and a dressing area.

Innovations included

The new blood analyzer machine and urine analyzer machine were also blessed before it will be used in some of the foundation’s medical missions.

Making patient comfort a priority, SM Foundation’s mobile clinic includes enhanced radiation protection measures, including a thicker lead-protected room, a PA system for the safety of radiologists and ease of communication during tests, and a dedicated dressing area to ensure patient privacy.

To help its doctors provide timely and accurate diagnosis, SM Foundation now also uses a blood analyzer machine and a urine analyzer machine in some of its medical missions.

The other mobile clinics of the foundation are strategically located across the Philippines to serve various regions.

Two are based in Metro Manila, one in Cebu for the Visayas region, one in Cagayan de Oro for Mindanao, and one permanently stationed in Palawan. The new mobile clinic will be based in Manila and is expected to serve communities throughout Luzon.

Through its Health and Medical Programs, SMFI holds medical caravans across the country, serving more than 1.2 million patients to date.