Senate takes key step towards enhancing local healthcare

The Senate took a significant step toward enhancing healthcare accessibility by approving several local hospital bills on second reading, sponsored primarily by Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, on Thursday, 8 August. These bills aim to upgrade and establish healthcare facilities to better serve local communities across the country.

The approved bills include:

- House Bill No. 8484, introduced by Reps. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, Yedda Marie Romualdez Atayde, and Sharee Ann Tan-Tambut, aims to upgrade the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte to a Level II District Hospital, enhancing medical services in the northern region.

- House Bill No. 8491, introduced by Rep. Lucille Nava, proposes converting the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras into a Level II Hospital, which will significantly improve healthcare delivery in this island province.

- House Bill No. 8492, introduced by Rep. Alfredo Benitez, seeks to establish the Victorias City General Hospital in Negros Occidental, creating a crucial healthcare institution in this growing urban area.

- House Bill No. 8494, introduced by Reps. Kristine Alexie Tutor, Edgar Mary Sarmiento, and Eric Olivarez, plans to increase the bed capacity of the Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Bohol from 75 to 100 beds, addressing the urgent need for more hospital beds in the region.

- House Bill No. 8970, also introduced by Reps. Kristine Alexie Tutor, Edgar Mary Sarmiento, and Eric Olivarez, focuses on expanding the Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Bohol from 40 to 75 beds, alleviating the strain on this critical facility.

- House Bill No. 9556, introduced by Rep. Florida Robes, amends Republic Act No. 11272, relocating the planned St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, to better serve the local community.

Earlier, Go emphasized the urgent need to bolster public healthcare facilities. He noted, "The COVID-19 pandemic has made us more cognizant of the need to capacitate and improve our government health facilities. We saw the need to invest more in our healthcare system. Dapat laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente."

Go went into detail about the dire conditions in many government hospitals, with examples of overcrowding and inadequate facilities. “Dapat laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente," Go asserted, highlighting the dire circumstances where, "Minsan isang kama, dalawang pasyente ang nagtatabi. Paano gagaling ang pasyente kung ganon ang kanilang kinatatayuan?”

“Minsan po sa hospital corridor na nakaratay. Iyong ibang ospital umaabot sa 400% bed occupancy rate kung saan pinagkakasya ang mga pasyente sa iisang kama. Kawawa po ang ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na yung mga mahihirap,” he remarked.

These bills are part of Go's broader commitment to bringing healthcare services closer to the Filipino people, focusing on enhancing access to medical care nationwide. His leadership of the Senate Committee on Health has already led to the passage of 69 laws aimed at upgrading and establishing various public hospitals across the country. As these bills advance to their third and final reading, Go called for continued support from his colleagues, previously emphasizing, "It is our duty as legislators to enact measures that would help address the lack of appropriate facilities and equipment in our government hospitals most especially in these crucial times."