SCUTTLEBUTT

Divided Manila

The leadership of the Manila local government has been split right in the middle as a result of the breakup of former allies in local politics, resulting in an uneasy peace not only among the top officials but even at City Hall down to the barangay level.

The wedge that now exists between the incumbent and the comebacking official is the daily viand or “pulutan” of all “Maritess” or gossip circles in the capitol.

Just last week, the Manila City Council, based on a head count, was almost evenly divided at 17-19 in favor of the present administration.

Since the filing of the certificates of candidacy (CoC) for next year’s elections is almost two months away, it would be an interesting battle for the prime political spot.

Last Friday, a fistfight nearly erupted when councilors close to the previous administration suddenly relinquished their posts to signify their leaning.

The atmosphere at city hall is one of suspicion as the incumbent officials conduct a periodic loyalty check while using the term “puro tamang hinala (all wild skepticisms).”

It cannot be denied that a clamor is building. “Return now” can be seen on many Facebook posts in support of the former official.

Fired for having evil eye?

This political figure receives strong backing from a big religious group that is courted by politicians due to the organization’s influence, perceived or real, during elections.

But the misfortune he is believed to carry has been a handicap to his ambition. His recent stint as a Fire Marshal in a big city in the metropolis puts into focus the suspicions about him being accursed after a building caught fire, killing eleven people.

His colleagues at the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) thus asked for his head and he was placed on floating status.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. has ordered a thorough probe into the incident, questioning how the scorched building was cleared on safety standards.

All the BFP heads could do following Abalos’s order was to cut him from the Fire Department of the city.

Checking his record, this former Fire Marshal was also tagged as being behind the transfer of a colleague who headed the Quezon City Fire Department, a coveted prime post. This was thanks to the big religious group backing him.

However, bad luck seems to hound him after a fire ate up the house of a retired police official who perished in the incident. The fire official got the ire of local officials as the fire victim was an uncle of the city council’s majority floor leader. Worse, after that incident, a fire broke out at a warehouse that killed 15 people. That seemed to have been the last straw for the superstitious BFP, which relieved him for apparently being hexed.