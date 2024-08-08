Salvaged victim dumped in Vigan

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur — An unidentified man whose body bore several gunshot wounds and believed to be dumped here Wednesday puzzled authorities as they appealed to the public to help police in solving the crime.

Police ruled out robbery as the salvaged victim’s gold necklace was still intact.

Police said that PNP and local authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the male victim discovered lifeless along Diversion Road in Barangay Cabalangegan.

Police said the body was found at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police described the victim as male, shirtless, and was found wearing pixelized blue shorts and a gold necklace.

“His face was obscured by a black shirt featuring a coast guard logo, and he has a notable tattoo of the letter “L” on his left bicep. He stands 5’2, medium built, and fair complexion,” police said.

The City Health Office declared the the victim dead at the scene.

Despite efforts to identify him, no personal identification was found with the body, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this case or who may recognize the victim to contact local law enforcement.