ROAD TO RETINOL

Tips for first-time retinol users

• Start slowly. Begin with a lower concentration of retinol.

Apply it a few times a week, gradually increasing the potency and frequency as your skin adjusts.

• Nighttime application. Apply retinol at night because it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Always pair it with a high-quality sunscreen in the morning to protect your skin.

• Patch test. Perform a patch test by applying a small amount of the product to your forearm. Check for any redness or irritation before using it on your entire face.

• Use a pea-sized amount. Apply a pea-sized amount to your skin after your regular cleansing routine. Follow up with a good moisturizer to combat potential dryness.

• Patience is key. It can take several weeks to months to see the full effects of retinol. Be patient and consistent with your application.

• Avoid sensitive areas. Be cautious when applying retinol around sensitive areas like the eyes, nose and mouth.

These areas have thinner skin and are more prone to irritation.

• Gentle cleansers. Use gentle, hydrating cleansers and avoid harsh toners to minimize irritation.

Tips for existing

retinol users

• Consistency is the key. Maintain regular use of retinol for optimal results. Consistent application is key, not just when you feel like it.

• Continued sun protection. Continue using a high-quality sunscreen every morning to protect your skin from UV damage.

• Monitor your skin. Keep an eye on how your skin reacts and adjust your routine if needed. Increase potency gradually if your skin can handle it without irritation.

By following these tips, both first-time and existing retinol users can maximize the benefits while minimizing potential side effects. Remember, patience and consistency are essential to achieving the best results with retinol.