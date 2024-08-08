Quiboloy holed up in KoJC compound

DAVAO CITY — Beleaguered Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ is still inside the KoJC headquarters compound in this city.

PNP Region XI director P/Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said that based on indicators and information they are getting, Quiboloy is still inside the compound.

“As to what the indicators and the informants are telling us, he’s still inside. His followers are guarding him,” Torre said in Filipino, adding that arresting him is a challenge within the 30-hectare, 41-building KoJC facility.

To recall, the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government had put up a P10 million reward for anyone who could point to the location of Quiboloy.

Freeze order

The Court of Appeals (CA) issued a freeze order last 7 August against Quiboloy and his associates to prevent them from withdrawing, transferring and concealing funds from their bank accounts.

The camp of Quiboloy has yet to respond to the CA freeze order that was hailed by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“Deserve. This is only fitting for people like Quiboloy whose greed knows no bounds,” Hontiveros said on Thursday.

Quiboloy stands accused of rape, human trafficking, sexual violence, and child abuse.

Second order after US

“This is the second freezing of bank accounts after the ones in the United States,” she said.

“Hopefully, this freezes Quiboloy’s ability to escape. Hopefully also our local entities can work with their foreign counterparts to stanch the flow of money to offshore accounts.”

“This is the beginning of achieving justice. He exploited the faith and goodwill of many Filipinos—from minors forced to beg, to OFWs working hard abroad just to give (the money) to KoJC,” she said.

“This is the end of Quiboloy’s indulgence. We will not stand idly by while scammers and con artists prey on hardworking Filipinos,” she added.

Quiboloy, who earlier admitted to hiding due to alleged threats to his life, was ordered arrested by the Davao Regional Trial Court along with five others identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, for sexual abuse.

The CA ordered a 20-day freeze on the accounts of Quiboloy and nine of his associates due to alleged links to trafficking, bulk cash smuggling, and money laundering in the Philippines and United States.

“We hail the court’s bold action in freezing the properties and restraining the financial muscle of fugitive Quiboloy who has been constantly mocking the justice system by evading arrest and our courts of law,” Remulla said.