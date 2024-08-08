Quiboloy and associates have assets frozen

The Court of Appeals has issued a 20-day freeze order on the bank accounts and assets of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), nine associates, and its media arm, Swara Sug Media Corporation. This order is in response to alleged links to trafficking, bulk cash smuggling, and money laundering charges in the Philippines and the United States.

The freeze order also covers the accounts and assets under the names of Paulene Canada, Maria Teresita Dandan, Helen Panilag, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, Jackielyn Roy, Alona Santander, Marlon Acobo, and Children’s Joy Foundation Inc.

Included in the freeze are 10 bank accounts, seven real properties, five motor vehicles, and one Cessna aircraft belonging to Quiboloy, who has evaded Philippine authorities seeking to serve his arrest warrant for child abuse and human trafficking. He is also wanted in the US.

In its order dated 6 August, 2024, the Court of Appeals found “reasonable ground” to believe that the bank accounts cited in the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) petition were linked to unlawful activities and predicate crimes.

Quiboloy and his associates face charges under Philippine laws, including qualified human trafficking and sexual and child abuse, and under US laws, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, sex trafficking of children, marriage fraud, visa fraud, bulk cash smuggling, and various money laundering offenses.

The court issued the freeze order to prevent the funds in the affected accounts and properties from being withdrawn, transferred, concealed, or placed beyond the reach of law enforcement. The order is intended to secure these assets while the investigation continues.

Government agencies have been directed to annotate the freeze order on the titles and certificates of registration for the real properties, motor vehicles, and aircraft listed.

The court cited allegations that Quiboloy was involved in recruiting individuals to KOJC, where they were subjected to sexual exploitation and involuntary servitude. He has also been indicted by the Department of Justice for human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors.

Additionally, Quiboloy has been accused of deploying KOJC members to the US to solicit donations for the construction of the group’s stadium and for his “lavish lifestyle.” These donations were reportedly smuggled to the Philippines and deposited into KOJC accounts, with workers concealing the actual use of the funds.

The AMLC sought the freeze order after conducting a financial investigation at the request of the Department of Justice. The probe revealed that Quiboloy engaged in 330 substantial financial transactions from 12 December, 2006, to 7 February, 2022.