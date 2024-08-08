‘Purr-fect’ books to read this Int’l Cat Day

Cats have long held a special place in literature.

Bestselling Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, for instance, is famous for having cats in his novels. The great Japanese writer Natsume Soseki, meanwhile, had a most memorable narrator in the form of a world-wise kitten in his classic work I am a Cat.

Here are 10 “cat-centric” novels to read this International Cat Day.

1. "How to Train Your Human: A Cat’s Guide by Babas," Translated by Katherine Gregor

In Babas’ How to Train Your Human, an intelligent Italian cat instructs its fellow felines in the “elaborate arts of human domestication.” Since its publication, the book has been a sensation and has been translated into 14 languages. This clever and oftentimes funny reversal of POV allows readers to make better sense of this very special relationship we share with the cats in our lives. Translated from the Italian by Katherine Gregor with gorgeous black-and-white illustrations by Andrea Ferolla.