‘Purr-fect’ books to read this Int’l Cat Day

Cats have long held a special place in literature.
Bestselling Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, for instance, is famous for having cats in his novels. The great Japanese writer Natsume Soseki, meanwhile, had a most memorable narrator in the form of a world-wise kitten in his classic work I am a Cat.
Here are 10 “cat-centric” novels to read this International Cat Day.
1. "How to Train Your Human: A Cat’s Guide by Babas," Translated by Katherine Gregor
In Babas’ How to Train Your Human, an intelligent Italian cat instructs its fellow felines in the “elaborate arts of human domestication.” Since its publication, the book has been a sensation and has been translated into 14 languages. This clever and oftentimes funny reversal of POV allows readers to make better sense of this very special relationship we share with the cats in our lives. Translated from the Italian by Katherine Gregor with gorgeous black-and-white illustrations by Andrea Ferolla.
2. "We’ll Prescribe You a Cat" by Syou Ishida
This award-winning and bestselling Japanese novel has won the hearts of readers with its delightful stories that are bound by the same theme: a person going through a rough patch or an inner turmoil and being prescribed—a cat, what else could it be! And the cats do what they do best, guide their “patients” into a journey of self-discovery, and ultimately, self-healing. It is written by Syou Ishida and translated from the Japanese by E. Madison Shimoda.
3. "I Am a Cat" by Sōseki Natsume
Sōseki Natsume's comic masterpiece and considered a hallmark of Japanese literature, I Am a Cat is a satirical look into the foolishness of upper-middle-class Japanese society during the Meiji era. Written from 1904 through 1906, it follows the whimsical adventures of a world-weary, overbearing, and nameless stray kitten who comments on the foibles of the people around him. The book is a window into Japan’s Meiji Restoration period, a pivotal moment in the country’s history that’s marked by major political, economic, and social upheavals.
4. "The Travelling Cat Chronicles" by Hiro Arikawa
An instant international bestseller, The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa continues to delight readers around the world. With Arikawa’s simple yet evocative prose, the novel follows Nana the cat and his owner Satoru as they embark on a special journey that will teach them courage, gratitude, loyalty, and like most stories, love.
5. "How to Speak Cat: A Guide to Decoding Cat Language" by Aline Alexander Newman, Gary Weitzman, DVM, MPH
This guidebook can then help younger feline lovers understand what cats are trying to communicate with their body language and behavior. Armed with this handy dandy book published by National Geographic and filled with advice from a veterinarian and cat expert, you no longer have to wonder what your cat is trying to say when she rubs herself against your leg or purrs contentedly in one corner of the room.
6. "Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium"
One of the most famous comic strips of all time, and widely considered as “the last great newspaper comic,” Calvin and Hobbes is a daily American comic strip created by cartoonist Bill Watterson that was syndicated for a full decade, from 18 November 1985 to 31 December 1995.
It follows the humorous, yet also thought-provoking, antics of the titular characters: Calvin, a precocious and mischievous six-year-old boy; and his friend Hobbes, a sardonic tiger (‘Coz tigers are just big kitties). At the height of its popularity, Calvin and Hobbes was featured in over 2,400 newspapers worldwide, and reruns of the strip continue to appear in more than 50 countries. Almost 30 years since its run ended, it continues to enjoy popularity, influence, and academic interest.
7. "Kawaii Kitties: Learn How to Draw 75 Catsin All Their Glory" by Olive Yong
Aside from tips and tricks in drawing and coloring your feline friends, this book by Olive Young also has pages full of cats for you to decorate. Now you can draw a portrait of muning, but expect your pal to set you to high standards, you know how haughty they can be.
8. "Stray Cats" by Irene Sarmiento
An uplifting work which brims with references to Philippine folklore, Stray Cats follows the adventures of 13- year-old Elisa Paz, who joins forces with a talking orange cat named Oscar Santos to find her best friend, Raquel Madria, who has gone missing. It is written by Irene Sarmiento, author of two illustrated children’s books whose short stories have received accolades from The Palanca Memorial Foundation, Philippines Free Press, Philippine Graphic/Fiction Awards, and Stories to Change the World.
9. "The Sad Cat" by Michelle Sarile Alagao
This tender, heartwarming children’s book sees the titular sad cat asking his friends what they do when they feel sad. Written in gorgeous rhymed verses, the book aims to help young readers better understand complex emotions such as sadness.
10. "The Full Moon Coffee Shop" by Mai Mochizuki
Set in a mysterious coffee shop in Kyoto, this coffee shop is unlike any other. It has no fixed location, no fixed hours, and it appears at random. Strangest of all, it’s run by talking cats. Described by critics as a “charming and magical novel,” The Full Moon Coffee Shop is a reminder that it’s never too late to follow our dreams.