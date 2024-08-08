Pounding in Paris: Despite two bronzes, Phl boxing takes massive hit

Former national boxing team coach Sugar “Ting” Ariosa believes the staging of regular monthly local tournaments — instead of costly overseas camps — will be key in the country’s seemingly never-ending quest for an Olympic gold medal.

A five-man team — made up if two males and three females — was sent to Paris but only debutant Aira Villegas and Tokyo silver medalist Nesthy Petecio delivered, bagging a bronze medal each.

Carlo Paalam, another Tokyo silver medalist and Eumir Marcial, who got the bronze also in Tokyo, were eliminated before reaching the medal rounds.

The third female entry, Hergie Bacyadan, also got the door in her first fight.

“Most of our boxers fought very well at the lower level then faded away as they elevated toward the Gold Medal Level,” Ariosa said in an online interview on Thursday.

Still, Ariosa admits there were fights “that could have gone our way.”

Case in point was Paalam’s stunning decision defeat to Australian Charlie Senior.