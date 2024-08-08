Police raid Taguig warehouse, seize P3-m illegal meat

A police raid on a warehouse suspected of selling unregistered food products, particularly luncheon meat, in Taguig City resulted in the seizure of P3.25 million worth of items.

The Southern Police District’s Special Operations Unit led the operation in collaboration with the District Intelligence Division, National Intelligence Support Group (NISG) National Capital Region, Taguig Police’s Substation 2, and representatives from the Food and Drug Administration’s Field Regulatory Operations Office and Regulatory Enforcement Unit.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Presiding Judge Mariam Bien of the Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 153, the law enforcement teams conducted the operation at a warehouse inside the Veterans Center in Taguig. The primary target was the illegal sale of unregistered food products, specifically luncheon meat.

Authorities seized 1,355 boxes of unregistered luncheon meat with an estimated market value of P3.25 million, marked money, and sales receipts.

The police arrested four individuals during the operation: alias Angelica, 29, business owner; alias Kristine, 44, cashier/secretary; alias Mhar, 33, warehouseman; and alias Joey, 41, warehouseman.

Three other individuals, alias Jinky, alias Harry, and alias Insu, are currently at large and are subject to a follow-up operation.

All arrested suspects were informed of their rights but decided to remain silent and were brought to the Detective and Special Operations Unit of SPD for documentation. A complaint against them will be filed for violation of Republic Act 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009.