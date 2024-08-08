PNP receives new vehicles, firearms

The Philippine National Police on Thursday received additional vehicles and firearms worth more than P553 million with no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspecting the PNP’s newly-procured equipment.

During the 123rd Police Service Anniversary celebration at Camp Crame in Quezon City, the President checked on the new assets which include 20 units of personnel carriers, 299 units of light motorcycles, 193 units of light transport vehicles, 75 units of patrol jeep single cab, and 155 units of light machine guns.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil said recent procurements totaling P553,342,820, including personal carriers, light motorcycles, transport vehicles, patrol jeeps, and light machine guns, which were procured using the PNP’s Capability Enhancement Program funds in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

“These upgrades have significantly enhanced our operational capacity, ensuring more effective and efficient responses and bolstering community safety,” Marbil said.

The 299 units of Light Motorcycle 150cc-Dirt Bike worth P42,727,100 ( P142,900 each); 193 units of Light Transport Vehicle (Marked) worth P271,165,000 (P1.4 million each); 75 units of Patrol Jeep Single Cab 4x2 worth P92,475,000 (P1.2 million each); and 20 units of Personnel Carrier 4x4 worth P42,440,000 (P2.1 million each).

It also procured 155 units of 5.56mm Light Machine Gun costing P104,535,720 in total as each was bought for P674,424.

Marbil said that the PNP’s Capability Enhancement Program targets to advance police moves, shooting, communication and investigation capabilities.

“This initiative encompasses a fleet of 2,317 vehicles, 28,580 firearms, and 8,189 pieces of communication and investigation equipment,” Marbil said.