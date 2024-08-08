PCG personnel nabbed on rape, murder raps

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — A personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard-Southern Mindanao was arrested by elements of the General Santos City Police Office after an arrest warrant for the crime of rape was issued against him.

Gensan PNP identified the suspect as Mohammad Nazid, 30 years old, married and a resident of the city. Further investigation revealed that the arrest warrant was served inside the Coast Guard Station at Makar Wharf, Barangay Labangal, this city upon the cooperation of the PCG.

Gensan police also implicated the suspect and tagged him as the one who allegedly killed Patrolman Jobert Moremonte who was gunned down in Barangay Baluan, Gensan early morning over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation has previously nabbed the erring Coast Guard personnel for violation of illegal importation of cigarettes.

The PCG leadership, through Captain Dennis Pandeagua, commander of the PCG District Southern Mindanao, has disclosed to members of the media that they are already preparing the administrative charges against the suspect.

The court in General Santos City has not recommended any bail against the suspect.