LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets the United States Congressional Delegation (CODEL) of the House Committee Affairs; Representative Michael McCaul (Republican) – Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Chairman Emeritus of the House Committee on Homeland Security; and Representative Joe Wilson (Republican) – House Committee on Foreign Affairs during a courtesy call in Malacanang Palace on 8 August 2024. YUMMIE DINGDING PPA POOL

