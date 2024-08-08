Partners in drug crime arrested in Ilocus Sur

Sinait, Ilocos Sur – On 7 August, 2024, at approximately 2:30 PM, a joint buy-bust operation under Oplan Lovebirds led to the arrest of two high-value targets in Barangay Dean Leopoldo Yabes (Pug-os), Sinait, Ilocos Sur. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ISPO, supported by various local police units, successfully apprehended a top regional target and a listed high-value target, who are a couple.

The operation was carried out by PDEA ISPO in coordination with the Sinait Municipal Police Station, Ilocos Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, PNP-Provincial Intelligence Team, and the 103rd MC-Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1.

Authorities seized one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing approximately 5 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, valued at Php 34,000 according to Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) standards. Additional evidence included a genuine one-thousand-peso bill used as buy-bust money, three machine copies of one-thousand-peso bills (boodle money), Php 15,270 in various denominations, one black Vivo phone, and a needle burner.

The arrested individuals were Evangelyn Imperio y Rubang, 55, from Barangay Dean Leopoldo Yabes, Sinait, Ilocos Sur, listed as a top regional target, and her partner, Jose Tabucol y Arconado, 61, from Barangay Pantay Daya, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, identified as a high-value target. Jose Tabucol y Arconado, a former barangay kagawad in Vigan, was previously arrested in 2020 on similar charges.

Both suspects face charges for violating Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.