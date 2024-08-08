No POGO, online sabong in CV

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has intensified the campaign against Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and online sabong (cockfighting) in the region.

PRO-7 regional director Police Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum said intelligence monitoring of POGO continues in Cebu City.

“We are happy to announce that as of this date, there are no positive developments yet of its illegal existence here,” he said.

When asked about online sabong, Aberin assured that they will conduct operations against it should it exist in the region, with the help and coordination of the relevant government agencies.

In 2018, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas raided an illegal POGO operation in Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.

While the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas, few years back raided and arrested two businessmen an online sabong operation in the town of Minglanilla.

This as Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) regional director Leocadio Trovela in the Kapihan Sa Bagong Pilipinas forum said they have intensified their monitoring on POGO-like and online gaming operations.

“Consistent to the memorandum circular no. 2024-083 signed by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, we have intensified our inventory and monitoring on local online gaming,” Trovela said.

He added that the police and the city Business Permit and Licensing Office have been conducting inspections on Business Processing Outsourcing and call centers to check on suspected POGO like or illegal online gaming operations.