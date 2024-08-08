Niño Muhlach emotional as he recalls son’s alleged sexual abuse

Niño Muhlach, father of young actor Sandro Muhlach, broke down during a Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media hearing regarding TV network policies and artist management agencies on complaints of abuse and harrassment, last Wednesday, 7 August.

“Kaya talaga ako nasaktan noong kinwento niya sa akin ‘yung nangyari. Kasi, makikita mo ‘yung anak mo na nanginginig at hindi niya mahawakan ‘yung phone niya (It pains me when he told me what happened. I saw my son shaking and that he couldn’t even touch his phone),” Niño said.

The older Muhlach also added that Sandro approached his younger brother , Alonzo Muhlach, about his experiences.

“Nalaman ko pa na bago niya kinuwento sa akin, kinuwento niya muna sa kapatid niya, si Alonzo Muhlach na dating child star din. Sinabi sa akin ni Alonzo na sinabihan siya ng kuya niya na ‘Bro, sana huwag mangyari sa inyo ang nangyari sa akin’ (I also discovered that before Sandro told me the story, he first shared it with Alonzo Muhlach, who is also a child star. Alonzo said to me that his older brother said to him ‘Bro, I hope the thing that I experienced won’t happen to you),” Sandro said.

Sandro Muhlach, and the two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, were not present in the hearing.

Marie Catherine Nolasco-Illescas of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said that Sandro was not present as the younger Muhlach was recommended to “cease from using his social media accounts and limit his public exposure as it may exacerbate his symptoms.”

Estrada tore the letter of regret sent by Nones and Cruz, saying that the letter was “unacceptable” and told the two independent contractors to avoid “pre-empting” the senate’s questions.

Last Tuesday, 6 August, Sandro Muhlach and his father Niño Muhlach submitted additional documents to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). A representative of the hotel where the alleged molestation took place was also present to submit the CCTV footage.

In a statement reported by GMA News, Atty. Marie Glen Abraham-Garduque, the legal counsel of the embattled GMA independent contractors said that they had received the subpoena for a senate hearing.

“We confirm that we have received the copy of the subpoena from the NBI Public Corruption Division setting the hearing for the investigation on 9 August at 2 p.m.,” the statement read.