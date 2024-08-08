NGCP: Full electrification needs completed lines

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has committed to ramp up the completion of big-ticket transmission projects essential to support the government’s full electrification target by 2028.

“We have done a lot and we still have a lot to do. We are ready to move and help achieve our target 100 percent electrification before the term of President Marcos ends in 2028,” NGCP president and CEO Anthony Almeda said on Thursday.

Almeda, however, recognized that total electrification of households in the country, especially in far-flung areas, could still be a challenge.

Nonetheless, he said the NGCP will continue to partner with the Department of Energy to support the implementation of strategies outlined in the 2023-2032 National Total Electrification Roadmap.

Citing June 2023 data from the DoE, the NGCP said approximately 25.3 million households in the Philippines have benefited from the electrification program.

The number represents a household electrification level of 91.1 percent out of an estimated potential of 27.7 million households based on the 2020 Census on Population and Housing.

To date, there are still around 2.5 million unserved households, or approximately 10.25 million people that need access to electricity.

More power lines underway

Relatedly, the NGCP chief mentioned that the company will work closely with industry partners to ensure the timely completion of more transmission projects, especially the Batangas-Mindoro interconnection project and the Northern Luzon 230kV loop.

Almeda also emphasized the importance of building additional power plants and creating an investor-friendly environment to attract capital to the energy sector and promote fair competition.

NGCP has completed significant projects including the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection, the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230kV Interconnection, and the full energization of the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500kV transmission backbone in Western Luzon.

The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line, inaugurated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last July, is expected to benefit 59 million Filipino consumers.