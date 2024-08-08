New national scientists named

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named two new national scientists for their accomplishments in genetics, nematology and plant pathology, Malacañang said.

Through Proclamations 642 and 643 that Malacañang released on Thursday, Marcos named Dr. Carmencita David Padilla and Dr. Romulo Gelbolingo Davide, PhD as national scientists.

“Through the President’s proclamations, the two experts were accorded the rank and title of national scientist with the privileges and emoluments extended through current laws,” Malacañang said.

The proclamation that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed showed that Marcos honored Padilla for her work in genetics that helped establish Republic Act 9288, the Newborn Screening Act of 2004, and RA 10747 or the Rare Diseases Act of the Philippines, passed.

“Those legislations aim to prevent mental retardation and death from certain congenital disorders detectable at birth,” Malacañang said.

Marcos likewise praised Davide for his work in nematology and plant pathology, which led to the creation of a biological pesticide that could be used by Filipino farmers instead of chemical worms.

The title and rank of “national scientist” were made official by Presidential Decree No. 1003-A on 16 December 1976.

The state’s strategy, as stated in the 1987 Constitution, was to give priority to science and technology to show how important national development was.