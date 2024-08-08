Muhammad Yunus Sworn in as Bangladesh’s Interim Head

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday night at a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Dhaka. Yunus, 84, assumes leadership following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India amidst ongoing protests and violence. During the oath-taking ceremony, which was attended by political leaders, civil society representatives, and diplomats, Yunus pledged to uphold and protect the constitution and vowed to perform his duties “sincerely.”

In addition to Yunus, over a dozen members of his interim cabinet were sworn in. The new advisers include prominent figures such as Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, leaders of the Students Against Discrimination group, and other notable individuals like Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an award-winning environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a law professor and writer. Notably absent were representatives of Hasina’s Awami League party. Yunus, who had been in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, returned to Bangladesh earlier this week under tight security and emphasized his commitment to restoring order and unity in the country.

International reactions have been supportive, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States extending their best wishes and expressing a willingness to work with the new interim government. The U.S. State Department welcomed Yunus's call for an end to recent violence and committed to cooperating with the interim administration as it navigates towards a democratic future. Yunus has faced past controversies, including a recent acquittal in a labor law case, but remains a pivotal figure in Bangladesh’s quest for political stability.

(Source: AL JAZEERA and NEWS AGENCIES)