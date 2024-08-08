MMDA, Meralco clear dangling wires

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and the Intramuros Administration (IA) on Thursday launched a cleanup of dangling wires in Intramuros.

The initiative aims to improve the area’s aesthetics and safety.

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes said the removal of wires is crucial to prevent accidents, adding that Meralco has notified telecommunications companies and internet service providers about the operation.

“The MMDA is here to assist in the project ‘Cleantramuros’ of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos,” Artes said.

Meantime, IA Administrator Atty. Joan Padilla said the cleanup is part of efforts to make the historic district a UNESCO World Heritage Site. She vowed to strictly enforce rules on cable installation.

Meralco, on the other hand, assured the public that no lines would be cut without prior notice.

The cleanup follows an MMDA resolution in June regulating the construction, installation and maintenance of distribution lines.