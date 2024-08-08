Marikina launches one-stop shop

The Office of Marikina First District Representative Maan Teodoro, in coordination with the local government unit on Thursday, launched a one-stop shop for various government services at the Marikina Sports Center.

The one-stop shop dubbed as “Maasahan Todo-Serbisyo Caravan,” which was made possible through the initiative of Rep. Teodoro, seeks to provide residents with fast and easy processing of documents in various government institutions.

Among the government agencies that participated in the one-stop-shop were the Philippine Statistics Authority, Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Public Attorney’s Office, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Land Transportation Office, Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Identification System and PhilHealth.