Marcos urges police to prioritize public safety

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday told the police personnel to remember their mandate and prioritize public safety and service in their duties.

In his speech at the 123rd Police Service Anniversary celebration, Marcos underscored the importance of discipline, transparency, and fairness within the police force.

He called upon the entire police force to remember their mandate, placing public safety and service at the core of their duties. This call to action highlights the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the PNP operates with the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

"Remember your mandate and place public safety and service at the core of your duty," Marcos said.

"Erring and corrupt police personnel will face the appropriate sanctions," Marcos added.

The Chief Executive also reminded the police force to be "brave peacekeepers and protestors" of peace, order, and safety in communities, while ensuring the well-being, security, and dignity of every Filipino.

President Marcos also encouraged all police personnel to support the leadership of the PNP, expressing confidence in their current initiatives and the increasing public trust in the PNP's capabilities.

"I trust that you will sustain your current initiatives and take care of the people’s increasing confidence in the PNP’s abilities," he said.

As the PNP marks its anniversary, Marcos took the opportunity to commend the sacrifices, hard work, and genuine service of its members.

He reminded them that every task they undertake, regardless of its magnitude or gravity, significantly impacts the lives of the Filipino people.

"So, as we commemorate your anniversary, we commend your sacrifices, hard work, and genuine service for the country. Remember that your tasks, regardless of magnitude or gravity, leave an impact on the lives of our people," he noted.

In his address, President Marcos highlighted the crucial role of PNP Chief Rommel Marbil in leading the ongoing transformation within the force.

He stressed the importance of this paradigm shift not only for the police but for the entire Philippine society.

"To PNP Chief Marbil, you carry on your shoulders the honorable task of leading this paradigm shift, this transformation that we are doing, not only for the police but for the entire society of the Philippines," Marcos said.

Marcos envisioned a future where the police are not feared but welcomed in communities, where trust replaces mere compliance, and where citizens become vigilant partners in crime prevention.

He added that his administration remains committed to supporting the PNP through the Comprehensive Capability Enhancement Program.

"Wherein our police are not feared but welcomed in our communities; wherein communities work with the police out of trust — not mere compliance; and wherein citizens themselves become partners, vigilant partners against crime," Marcos said.

"We will also continue to provide additional logistical resources and advanced information technology tools to further empower our police force," Marcos also.

During the event, Marcos presided over the awarding ceremony, recognizing various personnel and units for their outstanding performance in the line of duty.

He also saw the newly acquired PNP assets, which included 20 personnel carriers, 299 light motorcycles, 193 light transport vehicles, 75 patrol jeep single cabs, and 155 light machine guns.