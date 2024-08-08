Marcos seeks unity with influential political parties ahead of 2025 polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that his political party is seeking unity with influential political parties to orchestrate better the collective priorities and plans for the nation ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

Marcos said this as the Nacionalista Party officially joined forces with his political party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), where he witnessed the alliance deal between the two groups in a formal ceremony in Taguig City.

In his speech, Marcos said "big, influential, and historical" political parties in the countries are heeding his call for unity as the key for the Philippines to move forward.

He added that unity is the key among the country's major political parties to achieve their shared goals for the Filipino people.

PFP has previously inked alliance deals with the National Unity Party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), and the Nationalist People's Coalition in addition to the Nacionalista Party.

"To better orchestrate our collective priorities and plans for the nation, the PFP is working closely with our colleagues from the Lakas-CMD, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the National Unity Party," he stated.

"And today, we have the opportunity to forge another partnership that will broaden the grand coalition working under the banner of Bagong Pilipinas," he added.

Marcos also mentioned that the only way for all of the political groups in the Philippines to reach their goal of making people's lives better was for them to work together.

He further explained that a unified approach would allow the government to focus on transformative efforts for the country rather than political infighting.

"If we are spending our time, our resources, and our energy with opposing one another, for political means, then we have very little time, resources, and energy left for transforming our country into a better place, to transforming the lives of our people," Marcos said.

“That is why we are here today to formalize this relationship and to prepare ourselves to make sure that the leadership that will come, that will win after the election, the midterm election next year, are the leaders who understand that we must put our partisan, our personal differences aside, whatever they may be,” Marcos added.

Marcos left the Nacionalista Party to run for president as a member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in October 2022. He had been a member of that party since 2009. Marcos put in his presidential bid the day after becoming head of the PFP.

The Nacionalista Party, which was founded in 1907, is one of the oldest political organizations in the Philippines and was home to five presidents: Manuel L. Quezon, Sergio Osmeña, Ramon Magsaysay, Carlos Garcia, and Ferdinand Marcos Sr.