Marcos paints picture of a humane PNP force

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducts operations that are “as humane, as truthful, and as bloodless as possible” under his administration.

The Chief Executive made the remarks in his speech during the 123rd anniversary of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City, in an apparent swipe at the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In his remarks, Marcos highlighted the significant achievements of the PNP in joint operations with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on internal security matters.

These efforts, he said, had resulted in the neutralization of close to 2,000 members of local and communist terrorist groups.

Specifically, 1,951 individuals associated with these groups have been neutralized, marking a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing effort to maintain peace and security.

Under PGen. Rommel Marbil’s leadership, Marcos said the PNP successfully responded to 99 percent of police assistance calls.

The PNP reported that between 1 April and 31 July 2024, a total of 16,634 illegal drug operations were carried out. These operations led to the neutralization of 20,286 individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs valued at over P13.72 billion.

“I acknowledge the strong determination of our police to maintain peace, security, and harmony in our beloved country. I salute all of the officers and personnel of the PNP under the leadership of General Marbil,” Marcos said.

“Police operations are now conducted as humane, truthful, and bloodless as possible,” he added.

Full support

Marcos urged the PNP to back Marbil in spearheading a “paradigm shift” aimed at transforming the police force from being feared to being embraced by communities. He emphasized that communities should collaborate with the police out of trust rather than mere compliance.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting the PNP, focusing on the well-being of its officers and their families.

He called on the police force to remember their mandate, putting public safety and service at the core of their duties.

“Remember your mandate and place public safety and service at the core of your duty,” Marcos said.

“Erring and corrupt police personnel will face the appropriate sanctions,” he added.

The President reminded the police force to be “brave peacekeepers and protectors” of peace, order, and safety in communities, while ensuring the well-being, security, and dignity of every Filipino.

He encouraged all police personnel to support the PNP leadership, expressing confidence in its initiatives and noting the increasing public trust in the PNP’s capabilities.

“I trust that you will sustain your current initiatives and take care of the people’s increasing confidence in the PNP’s abilities,” he said.

Marcos envisioned a future where the police are not feared but welcomed in communities, where trust will replace mere compliance, and where citizens become vigilant partners in crime prevention.

Not feared

He said his administration remains committed to supporting the PNP through the Comprehensive Capability Enhancement Program.

“Wherein our police are not feared but welcomed in our communities; wherein communities work with the police out of trust — not mere compliance; and wherein citizens themselves become partners, vigilant partners against crime,” Marcos said.

“We will also continue to provide additional logistical resources and advanced information technology tools to further empower our police force,” he said.

During the event, Marcos presided over the awarding ceremony that recognized various personnel and units for their outstanding performance in the line of duty.