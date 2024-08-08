Manila to implement ‘no apprehension’ during rush hours

The local government of Manila announced on Thursday that it has implemented a “no apprehension” policy for traffic violations during rush hour to ease congestion.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the policy — effective immediately — covers the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., adding that the move aims to spare motorists from delays as they travel to work or school.

Meantime, Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau Chief Narciso Diokno III said that the policy also seeks to alleviate traffic congestion caused by apprehensions on the road.

While traffic enforcement will be suspended during rush hour, Diokno said officers will continue to direct traffic and manage congestion.

Lacuna, on the other hand, clarified that the policy does not exempt motorists from traffic violations, especially serious offenses and those who violate the no-apprehension policy will face disciplinary action.