Iloilo City bags ASEAN Smoke-Free Award

Iloilo City has recently won the prestigious Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Smoke-Free Award. The Department of Health (DOH) lauded the City Government of Iloilo for its achievement.

“This achievement is a testament to the city's unwavering dedication to promote public health through innovative and effective tobacco control measures. Iloilo City's success inspires—not just in the Philippines, but across the ASEAN,” said DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.

Herbosa also commended Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, the City Health Office, and the entire Iloilo City community for their collective efforts in “creating a healthier, smoke-free environment.”

“The DOH fully supports and encourages such initiatives as we continue to work towards a smoke-free future on our journey to a Bagong Pilipinas kung saan Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (a new Philippines where each life is important),” Herbosa added.

The ASEAN Smoke-Free Award is initiated by the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) to recognize cities, municipalities, provinces, and states across the ASEAN region that demonstrate exemplary commitment to implementing and maintaining smoke-free environments.

Out of the five nominees, which include Bogor City in Indonesia; Saensuk Municipality in Thailand; Bagan in Myanmar; and Luang Prabang in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Iloilo City has been awarded the sole Gold Award.

According to DOH, the recognition highlights Iloilo City’s exemplary smoke-free and vape-free policies, which have been acclaimed for their effectiveness and significant impact on public health.

“Iloilo City stood out for its comprehensive approach to tobacco control, marked by the establishment of a functional smoke-free task force, close collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organizations, and the provision of smoking cessation services,” the DOH noted.

Further, the health department noted that Iloilo City "serves as a valuable example for other local government units in the Philippines in tobacco control."

The city provides technical input and training for its barangays through initiatives like the Smoke-Free Enforcers training and the Kids Smoke-free Storytelling (KISS) program.

In 2020 alone, 2,106 individuals were provided Brief Tobacco Intervention, and at least 958 individuals have successfully quit smoking.

The city's policies are self-sustaining through penalties collected from violators, and continuous support from community partners such as the Department of Education and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.