How Katriana Datu Makes Jewelry and Sustainable Sparkle

Shoppers are increasingly drawn to lab-grown diamonds, and the reasons are clear. Not only do they resemble mined diamonds perfectly and are ideal for daily wear, but they are more affordable and have a smaller environmental impact. This aligns with the mission of Katriana “Yana” Datu, who combined her love for jewelry with a commitment to environmental sustainability in creating Pristine Paradigm.

Datu started the Davao-based company with Juni Rollan a year ago.

Even though they had just turned one, they quickly built a strong name, thanks to their exceptional lab-grown diamonds and uncompromising commitment to sustainability.

The DAILY TRIBUNE spoke with Datu about how it all began, what lab-grown diamonds were, and why you should think about using them for weddings, proposals and other events if you were shopping for diamond jewelry, particularly an engagement ring.

Her grandma’s love for jewelry sparked her interest, and discovering lab-grown gems was a game-changer.

From selling stuff as a kid to turning her family’s farm sustainable, Yana’s journey led to creating Pristine Paradigm.

“I remember my grandma’s jewelry collection. As a kid, I was fascinated. It’s funny because she’s 72 now, and she was the one who told me about lab-grown gems. At the time, I was also working on our farm. So, besides being a part-time farmer in Davao Oriental, I was already into sustainability. Pristine Paradigm combines my love for jewelry and the environment,” she told the DAILY TRIBUNE.