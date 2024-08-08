How Katriana Datu Makes Jewelry and Sustainable Sparkle

Shoppers are increasingly drawn to lab-grown diamonds, and the reasons are clear. Not only do they resemble mined diamonds perfectly and are ideal for daily wear, but they are more affordable and have a smaller environmental impact. This aligns with the mission of Katriana “Yana” Datu, who combined her love for jewelry with a commitment to environmental sustainability in creating Pristine Paradigm.
Datu started the Davao-based company with Juni Rollan a year ago.
Even though they had just turned one, they quickly built a strong name, thanks to their exceptional lab-grown diamonds and uncompromising commitment to sustainability.
The DAILY TRIBUNE spoke with Datu about how it all began, what lab-grown diamonds were, and why you should think about using them for weddings, proposals and other events if you were shopping for diamond jewelry, particularly an engagement ring.
Her grandma’s love for jewelry sparked her interest, and discovering lab-grown gems was a game-changer.
From selling stuff as a kid to turning her family’s farm sustainable, Yana’s journey led to creating Pristine Paradigm.
“I remember my grandma’s jewelry collection. As a kid, I was fascinated. It’s funny because she’s 72 now, and she was the one who told me about lab-grown gems. At the time, I was also working on our farm. So, besides being a part-time farmer in Davao Oriental, I was already into sustainability. Pristine Paradigm combines my love for jewelry and the environment,” she told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Lab-grown gems
The big difference between lab-grown and natural diamonds is their origin. Lab-grown diamonds are made in a laboratory instead of mined from deep underground.
Datu explained that these stones are created in a setting that mimic the Earth’s high temperature and pressure — meaning, “they are chemically, physically, and optically” the same.
If you compare a lab-grown diamond and a mined one side by side, you would not see any difference — and that is the point. It is a super innovative process offering an identical alternative to natural diamonds.
Another key point is that lab-grown diamonds are a sustainable and ethical choice as they lessen the harmful effects on the environment and society. Mining diamonds has been controversial for years due to environmental degradation.
Pristine Paradigm turns the jewelry industry on its head by offering responsible and affordable options without sacrificing quality.
The brand gives everyone the chance to own beautiful, classic pieces at great prices. As Rollan said, “The right choice can be found in your hand.”
Their customers range from people looking for alternative jewelry options, eco-conscious consumers, couples planning their future and jewelry lovers expanding their collections without spending a fortune.
Pristine Paradigm addresses the growing demand for affordable and sustainable jewelry by offering high-quality, certified lab-grown gemstones like diamonds, moissanite, rubies, emeralds and sapphires, set in gold vermeil and 14k or 18k solid gold.
Their commitment to sustainability also shows in their packaging, which includes reusable hard boxes, recycled paper fillers, honeycomb wrapping and plant-based packaging tape.
One Tree for Every Order is a project of theirs that resulted in planting hundreds of trees over the course of the previous year. Also, Recycling Plastic Waste supplied all of the plastic ziplocks that they received from suppliers to Envirotech Waste Recycling, Inc. Next, there was a quarterly contribution drive to raise money for relief supplies to communities hit by natural catastrophes, as they did for typhoon “Carina” victims.
To celebrate their first anniversary, they launched a range of designs using new colored gemstones that could only be created through lab-grown technology.
They also introduced a loyalty program, where customers earn points with every purchase. These points could be redeemed for discounts, with exclusive VIP tiers offering special perks for their most loyal customers.
Pristine Paradigm has just opened a new office and showroom in Davao, and their first physical store in Metro Manila is coming soon. “We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and look forward to being part of many more special moments,” Yana shared.