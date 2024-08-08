Go fetes UDM graduates

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the 26th Commencement Exercises of Universidad de Manila in Ermita, Manila, as the guest of honor and commencement speaker, addressing a jubilant crowd while giving honor to graduates, educators and parents present.

“On this occasion, we not only celebrate your academic excellence but also your resilience and determination despite the challenges you faced. Now, here you are, graduating with dreams in hand, ready to face the world with new hope and strength,” Go said.

Held at the Philippine International Convention Center, 1,083 students from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business Administration, and Institute of Graduate and Professional Studies received graduation gift packs and congratulatory cards from the senator. Meanwhile, 315 faculty and staff received gift packs as well. Additionally, the valedictorian and “class goat” received a watch.