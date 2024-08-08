Glimpse of Southeast Asian folklore and cinema

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts, through Sentro Rizal, presents the 7th TINGIN Southeast Asian Film Festival, showcasing a remarkable lineup of films from 17 to 18 August at the Red Carpet Cinemas, Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Admissions are free.

With the theme “Enchantments for a Fragile World,” the festival reimagines Southeast Asian folklore, which uses mythical creatures and legends to convey lessons and serve as vital models of instruction in ancient societies in the absence of a separate philosophical system of inquiry.

On 17 August, five films will be screened, after an opening program in the evening. These include Golden Dragon directed by Boren Chhith (Cambodia); Once Upon a Time, There Was a Mom by Lin Htet Aung (Myanmar); Worship by Uruphong Raksasad (Thailand); Snow in Midsummer by Chong Keat Aun (Malaysia); and The Long Walk by Mattie Do (Laos).

The second day will showcase Part of Me by Hazrul Aizan (Brunei); Of Other Tomorrows Never Known by Natasha Tontey (Indonesia); Memoryland by Kim Quy Bui (Viet Nam); Dreaming and Dying directed by Nelson Yeo (Singapore); and In My Mother’s Skin directed by Kenneth Dagatan (Philippines).