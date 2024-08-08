Employees’ union hails confirmation of Angara

The Department of Education National Employees' Union (DepEd NEU) on Thursday welcomed the swift confirmation of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara.

The powerful Commission on Appointments approved in just five minutes the ad interim appointment of the new DepEd chief on Wednesday.

DepEd NEU national president Atty. Domingo Alidon said that they are thankful for Angara's quick confirmation.

"At least, we have a newly-confirmed DepEd secretary," Alidon said in an interview.

Alidon said that they are expecting everything that has been agreed upon on Tuesday, 6 August, will be implemented by the former senator.

Angara and officers of the 62,000-strong DepEd NEU held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed how to address the issues and concerns of the union, including the benefits under the Collective Negotiation Agreement.

"We welcome the immediate confirmation. The union as part of DepEd, we fully support DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara," he said.

"He deserved it because he has done a lot for Ed Com 2. He has a strong background and track record in education, and he understands the perennial problems in the education sector," he added.

Angara, like his father, Edgardo Javier Angara, earned his law degree from the University of the Philippines in 2000. He later obtained his Master of Laws from Harvard Law School.

Additionally, he holds a degree in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.