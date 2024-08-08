Dr. Reghis Romero II secures conglomerate's future
📷 Larry Cruz
LOOK: Dr. Reghis M. Romero II, the visionary businessman-turned-diplomat and founding chairman of RMR Capital Inc., along with its subsidiaries—RII Builders, Inc., Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc., PhilEcology Systems Corp., R Land Development Inc., and Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc. Port and Development Inc.—has embarked on a historic initiative to secure the longevity of his conglomerate for generations to come.
On Thursday, 8 August 2024, Dr. Romero solidified his legacy by instituting a groundbreaking move, with key members of the Romero Family—Archt. Nathaniel L. Romero, Reghis Christian Romero IV, Reginald Romero, Regina Therese Romero-Lava, Cirstin Brittniann Romero-Tanbonliong, and Dr. Chanel Alexandra Romero Laxamana—signing the Constitution to ensure the family's enduring influence and governance.