Don’t stop fake certs probe, NBI urged

A lawmaker on Thursday urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to continue its investigation into the issuance of fake birth certificates, emphasizing the need to penalize those involved in the illegal activity.

Sen. Win Gatchalian expressed concern over the discovery that 54 out of 1,501 reviewed certificates of live birth (COLB) were issued to alleged foreign nationals who did not have Filipino parents. The certificates in question were late registrations from 2016 to 2023 in the municipality of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

“I urge the NBI to determine and validate the existence of the 1,501 late registrants. My apprehension is that there are more cases similar to this, and people might continue to abuse the system unless those guilty are penalized,” Gatchalian said.

He noted that a birth certificate is the primary basis for one’s Filipino citizenship. He warned that foreigners who obtain fraudulent birth certificates can secure a Philippine passport, acquire a national identification (ID) card, and easily purchase real estate in the country.

The senator cited the case of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who allegedly used a fake birth certificate to get elected as a local executive.

“Our solutions should not unduly burden our people but should be effective enough to prevent the likes of Alice Guo from taking advantage of the late registration process,” he said.

Gatchalian also called on the government to prevent “unscrupulous individuals or groups from taking advantage of the late registration process.”

He stressed that late registration was established primarily to benefit indigenous peoples and those residing in remote areas.