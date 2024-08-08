Digitalization improves ease of doing business in Davao

DAVAO CITY — During his State of the City Address on 6 August, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte highlighted the progress made by the Permits and Licenses Division in streamlining systems and introducing user-friendly, digitalized procedures.

From 1 July, 2023, to 30 April, 2024, a total of 50,969 establishments applied for and renewed their business permits, marking an increase of 1,469 applications compared to the same period last year.

“This is higher by 1,469 applications for the same period last year, indicating that more people are now confident in both the business environment and in their capacity to run a business venture,” Duterte said.

In May, the city received a Certificate of Commendation from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for implementing a fully-automated electronic Business One Stop Shop (e-BOSS) system, which simplifies business permit applications and enhances ease of doing business.

The mayor also noted achievements in online building permit applications. The Online Building-Related Permit System (OBPS), launched in 2023, has led to a significant increase in Annual Inspection Fee collections. The figure rose from PHP 6.6 million in 2022 to PHP 17 million in 2023.

Additionally, Duterte highlighted the Online Professional Tax Receipts (PTRs) system, which allows licensed professionals to secure their PTRs online. Launched in January through the City Treasurer’s Office and the City Information Technology Center, the system enables professionals to apply and pay for their PTRs from home or office, with payments accepted over the counter or via online portals.

The mayor also mentioned the recent launch of a new document-tracking system for procurement-related transactions. This system features real-time online monitoring, mobile phone accessibility, and integration with the Bids and Awards process, improving the efficiency and turnaround time of procurement activities within the city government.