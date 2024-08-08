DepEd, PSAC aim to boost job opportunities for students

The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Thursday want to improve job prospects for senior high school students.

Both agencies made the announcement after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between PSAC and DepEd to pilot an enhanced work immersion program.

"This MOA allows our students to gain hands-on work experience while still studying. In that way, it follows the President’s marching orders to us to do everything we can to improve the quality of our education and boost the chances of our graduates at landing better earning opportunities," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to prepare the next generation for the workforce. By collaborating with DepEd and industry leaders, we can ensure that our students are job-ready and equipped with the skills needed in today’s competitive job market,” PSAC Jobs Committee Lead Joey Concepcion also said.

Among the first responders from industry to open their doors to the enhanced work immersion program for senior high schools are the Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI), IT Business Processing Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), Philippine Constructors Association (PCA), Confederation of Wearables Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP), Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), iPeople through the National Teachers College (NTC), SM Group, and Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (Go Negosyo).

Ten schools from north to south, including one specializing in the Alternative Learning System (ALS), is set to participate in the pilot program. These schools can choose focus areas such as IT-BPM, tourism and hospitality, agriculture and entrepreneurship, and manufacturing, sectors which are known for their high demand for workers and abundant job opportunities.

DepEd and PSAC Jobs, together with school leaders and industry partners, have been holding workshops and consultations to develop guidelines for the pilot program, which is scheduled to start in the 2024-2025 school year.