DA chief forms TWG for FMD vax study

As a step toward keeping the Philippines free of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. formed a technical working group (TWG) to research the feasibility of its vaccines in the country.

This, is as the risks of the highly contagious viral disease continue to pose threats to the local livestock industry despite being officially recognized by the World Organisation for Animal Health as an FMD-free country without vaccination practice since May 2014.

“With efforts to sustain the country's status and prepare it for contingencies, there is a need to explore the viability and feasibility of manufacturing locally produced FMD vaccines to be used in the prevention and control of FMD incursions," he said on Special Order No. 1083.

Among the functions of the TWG is to provide technical inputs relative to ascertaining the viability and feasibility of manufacturing locally produced FMD vaccines; review policies, standard operating procedures, manuals, and other pertinent documents to verify the viability and feasibility of manufacturing locally produced FMD vaccines; and prepare documents, such as but not limited to criteria of minimum facility capabilities, criteria of minimum personnel capacities, biological risk assessments, and cost-benefit analysis.

The group is also tasked with finalizing a comprehensive report recommending, or otherwise recommending, the viability and feasibility of manufacturing locally produced FMD vaccines for the appreciation and consideration of the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

DA Asec. for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, will chair the TWG, which will consist of officials from the Bureau of Animal Industry, the Philippine Carabao Center, the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development, and UP Los Baños, among others.