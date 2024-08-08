Cyberzone ignites gaming and tech frenzy

Gamers and tech enthusiasts converged at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia for the launch of Cyberzone’s SM Cybermonth. It was a massive celebration of gaming, technology, and pop culture,

The event started with an electrifying Celebrity Showmatch featuring esports stars Razzie Binx and Akosi Dogie. The launch also introduced a new hero video with the hashtag #GotITAtCyberzone.

The Cyberzone Gaming Arena was the epicenter of the action, hosting the Cyberzone Challenger Series with tournaments for popular games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM), Wild Rift, Tetris, Genshin Impact, and Tekken 8.

Likewise, the latest tech gadgets and products available in Cyberzone were showcased as part of the Tech Fair and Great Gadget Sale.

A highlight of the event was the Meet-and-Greet with the MLBB Women’s Invitational World Cup Champion, Smart Omega Empress. For card game and pop culture enthusiasts, the Cyberzone Hobby Corner was a major draw. A Cosplay Competition, co-organized with Toycon PH, added to the dynamic atmosphere.

Cyberzone, in partnership with SM Cares, SMART, and PLDT Home, reinforced its commitment to sustainability by deploying electronic waste collection bins in the Gaming Arena during the three-day SM Cybermonth Launch. This initiative aligns with the SM Waste-Free Future campaign, proving that fun and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand.

Overall, Cyberzone’s SM Cybermonth Launch was a resounding success, setting the stage for a month filled with exciting promotions, competitions, and tech discoveries.