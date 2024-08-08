Cordillera cybercrime decreased

BAGUIO CITY — The regional office of the Cordillera claimed that cybercrime cases in the region decreased.

According to the Police Regional Office-Cordillera Administrative Region (PRO-CAR), cybercrime cases went down by 10 compared to last year. Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit Police Colonel Maria Theresa Pucay said that from 72 cases in January to July of 2023, there were recorded 62 cases from January to July this year.

Pucay said that the decrease in the cases can be attributed to the continuous awareness through information and education campaign and seminars in the different barangays in the region.

She said that most of the complaints they are receiving are estafa that were through online in violation to the Republic Act 10175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Pucay then reminded the public not to fall victims of scammers. She stressed that the people should always verify first the legitimacy of any of their online transactions.