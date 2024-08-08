Converge allows quick subscriptions

Leading fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. recently unveiled new contract-free FiberX plans that provide enhanced flexibility and convenience for condominium residents subscribing to Internet services.

The simplified application process, designed for consumers residing in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) such as condominiums, will allow new customers to quickly enjoy the internet service provider’s trademark high-speed, unlimited, and value-for-money end-to-end pure fiber connectivity.

“Our no-contract FiberX plans represent a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering superior customer service experience,” Converge executive vice president and chief commercial officer Benjamin Azada said.

“We understand the diverse needs of our customers, including Filipinos and foreigners living or temporarily working in the Philippines, and these plans are tailored to offer seamless internet access without the typical constraints of long-term commitments and complex application and billing processes,” he added.

“Living situations in the country have greatly evolved, with many preferring the comfort and convenience of condo-living. Our no-contract term plan is perfect for renters because we’ve removed the worry of their connectivity contract period not being in line with their rental contracts, giving them more freedom and flexibility,” Azada added.

Converge has been offering the most diverse residential connectivity products in the country. Its flagship FiberX plans catapulted the company to the top of the list of choices for gamers, students, and home-based entrepreneurs.

For as low as P1,500 and with speeds of up to 1 gigabytes per second (Gbps), customers get to immediately enjoy connectivity plans that suit their interests, lifestyle, and living situation.

The new plan allows customers to sign up for a 6- or 12-month short-term commitment with no credit checks or documentation needed.

Customers will also avoid running the risk of late payments with the plan’s no-billing feature, eliminating concerns about complex billing and credit issues.

Savings for subscribers

Moreover, customers get to benefit from additional savings by getting 12 months of subscription for the price of 11 months on select higher plans. The plan also features no termination or cancellation fees, providing subscribers with peace of mind.

Customers who opt for higher plans will be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 modem free of charge. The ICT company has seen increased demand for better modems among its residential customers as streaming, gaming, and working online require higher bandwidth.