CHR backs nurses’ increased pay

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) backed a proposed measure seeking increased pay for the Filipino nurses employed in the Philippines.

This, as Senator Raffy Tulfo earlier filed Senate Bill 2694 seeking to amend Republic Act 9173, or “The Philippine Nursing Act of 2002” and upgrading the minimum salary grade of nurses from SG 15 to SG 19.

CHR chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc cited news reports that nurses employed in public hospitals earn at least P36,000 monthly — the lowest wage for nurses among Southeast Asian countries.

He stressed that the situation drives local nurses to leave the country “in search of better-paying jobs and opportunities abroad.”

“We applaud Senator Tulfo’s initiative, as it will undoubtedly boost the morale of our nurses. It’s high time we prioritize our frontline service workers, particularly those in the health sector, who are among the essential pillars of our nation,” Palpal-latoc said.