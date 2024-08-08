Cheng kisses Filipinas goodbye

Businessman Jefferson Cheng couldn’t help but get emotional as he formally kissed the Filipinas goodbye after serving as their team manager and chief benefactor for nine years.

In a simple gathering among players, coaches, team staff, federation officials, media and even fans on Wednesday night, the 58-year-old Cheng expressed his gratitude saying that the years he spent with the national women’s football team are the highlight of his colorful career as football executive.

The soft-spoken Cheng formally stepped down last June — six months since John Gutierrez took over as the new president of the Philippine Football Federation.

Cheng admitted that his “unworkable situation” had forced him to make the hard decision of stepping down, leaving the Filipinas in complete disarray with some members tendering their resignations.

But everything is now a thing of the past as Cheng hardly showed any trace of bitterness. Instead, he sang and danced the night away together with some members of the team whom he helped make a historic appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

“Thank you for the opportunity to let me come along on this ride. The journey that we had was always instilled into the several moments of my life,” said Cheng, addressing a good-sized crowd that includes former PFF secretary general Edwin Gastanes, Philippine Sports Commission deputy executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy and Philippine Football League commissioner Coco Torre.

Also in attendance were players like Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, Quinley Quezada, Rhea Chan, Bebe Lamoran and Dionesa Tolentin.

“The feelings of hope, joy, and pride that will always be with me in the last moments of my life. Thank you. I hope that all of you have friendships like I do with the family, with your whole family. I will miss you all a lot.”

Since being appointed as Filipinas team manager by former PFF chief Mariano Araneta in 2018, Cheng had had elevated the team into one of the best in the region.

he brought in quality international coaches like Alen Stajcic and Mark Torcaso and drafted the best Filipino-foreign talents from around the world like Sara Eggesvik, Olivia McDaniel and Sarina Bolden, who delivered the country’s first ever goal in the World Cup.

The Filipinas were also active overseas, participating in friendly matches against tougher squads and setting up identification camps for aspiring players who want to represent the country in future international competitions.

Right now, the Filipinas are under the leadership of national team director Freddy Gonzalez.

But Cheng is still keeping his doors open, saying that he is just one call away should players need his support.

“This would be, I’d say, goodbye for now but I’ll always be here to give a helping hand in my own small way,” said Cheng, who is both loved and respected inside and outside the pitch.

“So, thank you. I love you all.”