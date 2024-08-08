Cebu pawnshops lose P14-M jewelries

At least six armed men carted away with some P14 million in jewelries in two neighboring pawnshops at the Carbon Public Market in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City at about 11 in the morning yesterday.

Gerald Ajias, an employee of one of the pawnshops, told reporters that it only took 10 seconds for the robbers to complete the P10-million heist in broad daylight at the Macy Gold and Silver store before moving to the neighboring D’ Gold Chain (DGC) jewelry store where they took another P4 million in jewelries.

Newly assumed Cebu City Police Office acting City Director Colonel Antoinetto Canete said the robbers fled on their getaway vehicles heading to the south direction.

He told media that the six suspects were carrying firearms.

Of the six suspects, police have identified one individual and are now being hunted.