BuCor seeks new recruits with technical qualifications

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. has announced the need for new recruits with technical qualifications to enhance the bureau's personnel capacity. To attract more applicants and meet the agency’s needs, Catapang has ordered modifications to the training courses.

The BuCor is currently facing shortages in various technical professions, including Medical Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, Teachers, Guidance Counselors, and Priests, due to the demanding physical activities required during training.

Catapang highlighted the shortage of doctors, with a current ratio of one doctor per 5,371 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), compared to the ideal ratio of one doctor per 700 PDLs. The situation will worsen with the upcoming retirement of one out of ten doctors by the end of the year, and two more expected to retire next year.

“Natatakot kasi ang mga aplikante na mag-apply sa BuCor kasi takot sila sa physical training, at syempre ayaw nila magpa-haircut,” Catapang said.

To address this issue, the bureau will modify the training program for applicants with highly technical qualifications. The training period will be shortened to 45 days from six months, focusing on an executive training course that excludes intensive physical activities. The revised training will cover BuCor mandates, mission, vision, prison rules and regulations, and the duties and responsibilities of various ranks.

Additionally, new recruits will no longer be required to have a military haircut but will be allowed to maintain short hair.

The bureau offers competitive salaries for technical positions, ranging from PHP 29,668 to PHP 91,058 per month, with additional increases announced by the President. Upon joining, recruits will be appointed to ranks ranging from Corrections Officer 1 (equivalent to private) to Corrections Technical Chief Superintendent (equivalent to a one-star general).

The BuCor is currently seeking professionals in various fields, including Physicians, Dentists, Radiologists, Pharmacists, Laboratory Technicians, Medical Technologists, Nutritionists, Nurses, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Social Workers, Embalmers, Engineers, Lawyers, Accountants, and many others.