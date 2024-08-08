BTS’ JIMIN, JUNG KOOK STAR IN 'ARE YOU SURE?!' NOW ON DISNEY+

After much anticipation, two of the youngest members of BTS, Jimin and Jung Kook, have returned to Disney+ in "Are You Sure?!," an all-new travel reality show streaming now.

Filmed immediately after Jung Kook’s viral performance on Good Morning America, "Are You Sure?!" follows Jimin and Jung Kook as they spend time unwinding together across multiple scenic destinations.

Filmed in New York State, USA; Jeju, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan, this eight-part series follows the duo as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, and road trip together, sharing countless stories and laugh-out-loud moments.

The first-ever travel show starring two BTS members on vacation, this newly released series gives fans an insight into the duo’s friendship as they explore three idyllic locations together.

Following today’s two-episode premiere, a new episode of "Are You Sure?!" will be released every Thursday through 19 September.

Fans of BTS can stream other BTS titles on Disney+ such as BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part docuseries about the band’s first 10 years; BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; SUGA: Road to D-DAY, an insightful documentary following BTS member SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his latest album D-DAY; j-hope IN THE BOX, a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of j-hope’s first solo album Jack In The Box; and IN THE SOOP: Friend cation, an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1’s Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

"Are You Sure?!" is the latest Korean series to be released as part of the ever-expanding selection of unmissable APAC storytelling on Disney+. In 2024 alone, over 10 high quality Korean titles have been released, building on the positive momentum of the streamer’s APAC content slate from 2023, which featured hits including Moving, Big Bet and The Worst of Evil.

A Shop For Killers currently stands as 2024’s most viewed local original series on Disney+ in APAC (based on views). Later this year, fans of unmissable storytelling will be able to enjoy several highly anticipated Korean originals including The Tyrant, Unmasked, Seoul Busters, Gangnam B-Side, and Light Shop, as well as premium, talent-driven scripted dramas in 2025 including Tempest, Low Life, and Nine Puzzles.