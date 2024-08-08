Bong Go lauds TESDA grads in Binangonan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in coordination with the local government and Digital Rizal Training and Assessment Center Inc., extended his support to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) graduates in Binangonan, Rizal, on Tuesday, 6 August.

To show his appreciation to the graduates, the senator dispatched his Malasakit Team to distribute grocery packs, vitamins, masks, snacks, basketballs, and volleyballs to 20 scholars. There were also select recipients of shoes.

Go highlighted that such training programs will equip identified TESDA scholars with practical skills needed in various industries. He also stressed that the skills they will acquire will benefit them individually and contribute to the nation's progress.

“TESDA's commitment to skills development is a cornerstone of our nation's growth and prosperity. By participating in these programs, you are not only enhancing your capabilities but also contributing significantly to the economic development of our country,” Go said in a video message.

“The skills you acquire here will open new doors of opportunity, ultimately leading to meaningful employment and a brighter future for yourselves and your families,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Go gave recognition to TESDA, highlighting its crucial role in providing technical education to Filipinos. The senator emphasized that he remains committed to supporting TESDA's programs to cater to the evolving needs of various sectors.

The senator filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115, which aims to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill aims to provide skills training to enhance the employability of former drug dependents and allow them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

“Rehabilitation alone is not enough. By institutionalizing TVET programs, we empower rehabilitated drug dependents with skills for a better future," he said.