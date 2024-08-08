BOC gets top marks from COA again

For the second consecutive year, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has received an unmodified opinion on its financial statements, underscoring its commitment to financial transparency and accountability. This evaluation, released by the Commission on Audit (COA), highlights the BOC's adherence to the strictest financial reporting guidelines for C.Y. 2023.

The BOC explained that an unmodified opinion, the highest audit assessment awarded by the COA, certifies that the financial statements are prepared in a manner consistent with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSASs) in all relevant aspects.

These consecutive COA recognitions not only demonstrate the BOC's reliable performance but also serve as a role model for other government organizations. It shows the agency's proactive steps to improve internal controls, strengthen its financial systems, and foster an environment of openness and responsibility.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio expressed gratitude to the BOC-COA Auditors, recognizing their critical contribution to these achievements. "The BOC-COA Auditors have continually partnered with us to drive real improvement. Their advice and reminders have emphasized our roles as public servants, highlighting our accountability for public monies and resources," Rubio stated.

Looking ahead, the BOC is determined to maintain its current level of performance while also pursuing operational and financial improvements. The agency will continue its efforts to uphold the highest standards of financial reporting and transparency, ensuring that public funds and resources are managed with care and responsibility.