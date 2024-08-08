SPORTS

Bianca in contention for podium

BIANCA Pagdanganan kicks off her campaign in the women’s individual stroke play of the Paris Olympics at the Le Golf National on Wednesday.
BIANCA Pagdanganan is expected to intensify her medal hunt after firing an even-par 72 in the opening round of the women’s individual stroke play of the Paris Olympics.

Bianca Pagdanganan’s dream of landing an Olympic medal remains strong after she fired a three-under-par 69 Thursday in the second round of the women’s golf at Le Golf National. This marked a significant improvement from her opening round last Wednesday and pushed her into a tie for sixth, just two shots away from third-place Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Only a few players were on the field, including those in the lower rung of the standings like fellow Filipino Dottie Ardina, who was five-over and tied for 40th with three holes left. Pagdanganan bogeyed Nos. 1 and 4 but birdied Nos. 2, 8, 14, 15, and 18 for a strong finish and a chance to climb onto the podium by the weekend.

At three-under total, the 26-year-old Pagdanganan is still five shots off the clubhouse leader, Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux, who shot six-under in the second round. China’s Yin Ruoning fired a seven-under-par 65 to slot into second, one shot behind Metraux, while Ko shot a 67 for solo third. Former Filipino campaigner Yuka Saso of Japan failed to recover from her opening-round rut, shooting a two-over-par 74 for a seven-over total after two days and a tie for 50th place. Pagdanganan is tied for sixth with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, first-round leader Celine Boutier of France, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, Miyu Yamashita of Japan, and Janet Lin Xiyu of China. They are a stroke behind joint fourth placers Mariajo Uribe of Colombia and Pia Babnik of Poland, who carded a spectacular six-under-par 66 Thursday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States birdied six of the first 15 holes before a quadruple bogey on the 150-yard par-3 16th, followed by a bogey on the next. She finished the round with a birdie on the 18th to end at two-under, tied for 12th.

