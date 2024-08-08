Bath time besties matter

Bath time should be a sanctuary and an enjoyable experience, a time to unwind and rejuvenate. Lavojoy products are crafted with premium ingredients to nourish and pamper your hair and skin, making sure that every item is a trusted companion in your self-care journey.

Lavojoy products are formulated in Australia with Ron Guba, the leading expert in therapeutic use of essential oils as herbal solution to overcome various health concerns.

Fragrances crafted

in France to elevate your bath time experience

Lavojoy collaborated with French master perfumer Anne Flipo to develop exceptional scents and aromas. She also created scents for top-notch brands such as YSL, Burberry, Jo Malone London and Chloé. Including natural and exclusive ingredients in your bath time will create an experience like no other.

Hair matters

Make self-care fun again with your new bath time besties with this haircare series that aims to provide affordable yet effective solutions to your hair concerns.

New hair strands don’t always grow back immediately, which makes hair care products crucial. In situations like this, Hold Me Tight Pro will be your bestie to help optimize hair growth cycle for a fuller and healthier hair.

This hair-care wonder addresses the concerns of those suffering from hair loss. It helps with boosting hair growth and contains Kopexil that accelerates the process. It also has caffeine that stimulates the hair follicles to lengthen its growth phase.

Strengthen the hair and condition the scalp with this conditioner that prevents hair fall! It contains vegan-friendly ingredients that strengthen the hair down to the roots and reduce excess oil. It has ginseng that helps stimulates hair growth and ginger that stimulates hair follicles which promotes longer and stronger hair while keeping it smooth and shiny. Camellia seed oil, walnut seed oil, argan oil and sweet almond oil, will make sure your hair stays healthy and nourished.

This flaking can be caused by different things like hair being too oily, environment factors, and at times, stress. Out of My Head Shampoo and Conditioner deeply nourish your scalp and help to control that itch.