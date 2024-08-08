Bath time besties matter

Bath time should be a sanctuary and an enjoyable experience, a time to unwind and rejuvenate. Lavojoy products are crafted with premium ingredients to nourish and pamper your hair and skin, making sure that every item is a trusted companion in your self-care journey.
Lavojoy products are formulated in Australia with Ron Guba, the leading expert in therapeutic use of essential oils as herbal solution to overcome various health concerns.
Fragrances crafted
in France to elevate your bath time experience
Lavojoy collaborated with French master perfumer Anne Flipo to develop exceptional scents and aromas. She also created scents for top-notch brands such as YSL, Burberry, Jo Malone London and Chloé. Including natural and exclusive ingredients in your bath time will create an experience like no other.
Hair matters
Make self-care fun again with your new bath time besties with this haircare series that aims to provide affordable yet effective solutions to your hair concerns.
New hair strands don’t always grow back immediately, which makes hair care products crucial. In situations like this, Hold Me Tight Pro will be your bestie to help optimize hair growth cycle for a fuller and healthier hair.
This hair-care wonder addresses the concerns of those suffering from hair loss. It helps with boosting hair growth and contains Kopexil that accelerates the process. It also has caffeine that stimulates the hair follicles to lengthen its growth phase.
Strengthen the hair and condition the scalp with this conditioner that prevents hair fall! It contains vegan-friendly ingredients that strengthen the hair down to the roots and reduce excess oil. It has ginseng that helps stimulates hair growth and ginger that stimulates hair follicles which promotes longer and stronger hair while keeping it smooth and shiny. Camellia seed oil, walnut seed oil, argan oil and sweet almond oil, will make sure your hair stays healthy and nourished.
This flaking can be caused by different things like hair being too oily, environment factors, and at times, stress. Out of My Head Shampoo and Conditioner deeply nourish your scalp and help to control that itch.
Lavojoy’s anti-dandruff shampoo helps with controlling itch and flaking. Enriched with amino acids, it gently cleanses the scalp and hair to reduce dandruff and itching. This is formulated with Piroctone Olamine, which is known for its anti-fungal properties that protect the scalp from dandruff, and salicylic acid that gently exfoliates and gets rid of the dry flakes while maintaining scalp moisture.
This hyaluronic acid enriched-shampoo helps reduce frizz and seals in moisture into every strand. lavojoy’s So So So Smooth Shampoo is enriched with Amino Acid that helps in protein synthesis to rebuild and strengthen the hair shaft, perfect for those who want to combat rough and damaged hair.
This conditioner deeply nourishes your hair, making it soft and smooth. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Squalene that boosts the ability of the hair to hold its moisture, the So So So Smooth conditioner is ideal for those who have dry and frizzy hair.
Make every shower time achieve your skincare goals
Let It Glow Body Wash and Let It Glow Body Serum will help achieve the radiant-looking skin you deserve.
Invest in a body wash that brightens and hydrates your skin while strengthening your skin barrier. This contains nurturing ingredients like niacinamide to gently evens out your skin tone, hyaluronic acid that helps retain skin moisture, and Ceramides to protect and repair your skin barrier.
Formulated with skin caring ingredients such as niacinamide, Vitamin E and ceramides to gently even out your skin tone, and repair your skin barrier, this product will give you the nourishment your skin needs for a healthier, brighter appearance.
Lavojoy Solve It Now is your bestie that will gently exfoliate and calms your skin.
A gentle body wash formulated with Zinc PCA that regulates sebum production and combats acne breakouts is exactly what you need to combat body acne. Enriched with AHA that removes dead skin cells on the surface of the skin and BHA that penetrates deep on the skin get rid of dead skin and sebum, this product is truly an all-time wonder for fighting body acne.
Solve it Now Body Serum is formulated with AHA, BHA, Zinc PCA and 4 types of botanical essence with Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid to boost and lock in skin moisture.
Lavojoy is exclusively available at Watsons and SM Beauty. Be in the loop and learn the latest deals and offering on our official Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.