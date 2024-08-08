Bacoor braces for MPVA wars

Bacoor City braces for an all-out war in its title defense against a shored-up field including two newcomers seeking to knock the crown off its head when the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) women’s volleyball tournament opens shop on Sunday.

Strikers head coach Sandy Rieta will have his hands full steering the squad to a repeat following the departure of veteran and last season’s skipper Razel Aldea along with wingers Mary Rhose Dapol, Charmaine Ocado and Krisha Cordero.

“We have a big target on our backs. Everyone wants to beat us because we’re the defending champions. The pressure will always be there but as I always say to my players leave that to us coaches and just enjoy the game,” Rieta said during the season’s press launch Wednesday night at the Sheraton Manila Hotel graced by no less than MPVA founder Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Bacoor City, which will host the season opener, defeated Negros in the best-of-three finals last year that went the full distance.

Dapol was pivotal in Game 3 while Aldea was named one of the Best Middle Blockers. Both have decided to move up in the pro ranks.

“We just have to adjust and find ways to fill the void,” added Rieta, who will still have a formidable lineup composed mostly of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta standouts led by last year’s Best Outside Hitter and Most Valuable Player Shaila Omipon.

The tournament, which will have a longer double-round robin eliminations in a home-and-away format, will see the return of the Blue Hawks, inaugural season third placers Marikina Lady Shoemakers, Binan Tatak Gel, Caloocan AM Spikers, San Juan Lady Knights and Rizal Golden Coolers.

Also set to give Bacoor City a run for their money are the Valenzuela Classy and the Jerry Yee-mentored Quezon Tangerines, composed mostly of players from National Collegiate Athletic Association three-peat champion College of Saint Benilde.

The top eight teams after the elims will advance into the quarterfinals with the top four holding a twice-to-beat advantage while the semifinals and finals are both best-of-three series.

The league will implement the video challenge starting in the semis.